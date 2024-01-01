Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Well serviced

Here comes a gorgeous Mustang EcoBoost Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen to be appreciated, dont miss this one!

Fully equipped with the powerful 2.3L - 4 cylinder turbo engine producing 310hp/320lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, large touch screen, upgraded two tone leather interior, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 Ford Mustang

79,268 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,268KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3972
  • Mileage 79,268 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Well serviced


Here comes a gorgeous Mustang EcoBoost Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!


Fully equipped with the powerful 2.3L - 4 cylinder turbo engine producing 310hp/320lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, large touch screen, upgraded two tone leather interior, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Ford Mustang