$22,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!
2015 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
79,268KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3972
- Mileage 79,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Well serviced
Here comes a gorgeous Mustang EcoBoost Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!
Fully equipped with the powerful 2.3L - 4 cylinder turbo engine producing 310hp/320lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, large touch screen, upgraded two tone leather interior, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Ford Mustang