Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Well optioned
- AWD

Here is a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! 

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, attention assist, lane departure warning, upgraded AMG wheels, leather interior, heated seats, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
$17,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

110,500 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3985
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Well optioned
- AWD

Here is a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, attention assist, lane departure warning, upgraded AMG wheels, leather interior, heated seats, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class