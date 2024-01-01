$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEMI! 6 PASS!
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEMI! 6 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
85,794KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3979
- Mileage 85,794 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Crew Cab
- 5.7L Motor
- 6 passenger
Here is a lovely Ram 1500 Classic SLT Crew for an excellent price! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, back-up camera, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, A/C, AM/FM/, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,900 PLUS HST & LIC.
* Previous daily rental *
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Crew Cab
- 5.7L Motor
- 6 passenger
Here is a lovely Ram 1500 Classic SLT Crew for an excellent price! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, back-up camera, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, A/C, AM/FM/, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,900 PLUS HST & LIC.
* Previous daily rental *
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 155,751 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sedan 4MATIC -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! PANO ROOF! 143,383 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 111,177 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2021 RAM 1500 Classic