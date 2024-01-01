2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Crew Cab
- 5.7L Motor
- 6 passenger

Here is a lovely Ram 1500 Classic SLT Crew for an excellent price! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!

Equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, back-up camera, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, A/C, AM/FM/, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,900 PLUS HST & LIC.

* Previous daily rental *

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

85,794KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3979
  • Mileage 85,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Crew Cab
- 5.7L Motor
- 6 passenger


Here is a lovely Ram 1500 Classic SLT Crew for an excellent price! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, back-up camera, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, A/C, AM/FM/, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,900 PLUS HST & LIC.


* Previous daily rental *


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

