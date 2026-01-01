$7,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru Forester
2.5i AWD 2.5L~ SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS~ One
2015 Subaru Forester
2.5i AWD 2.5L~ SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS~ One
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,839KM
VIN JF2SJCBCXFH541728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 215,839 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD Auto 2.5l :**Safety Certified** No Accidents**One owner~``
This 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD is a one-owner, accident-free SUV that combines Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive capability with outstanding reliability and versatility. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and offering a spacious interior with plenty of cargo room, this Forester is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or outdoor enthusiasts looking for a dependable SUV with a clean history and proven performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Heated seats
* Phone connectivity
* Heated seats
* Alloy Wheels
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEAN
$7950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD is a one-owner, accident-free SUV that combines Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive capability with outstanding reliability and versatility. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and offering a spacious interior with plenty of cargo room, this Forester is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or outdoor enthusiasts looking for a dependable SUV with a clean history and proven performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Heated seats
* Phone connectivity
* Heated seats
* Alloy Wheels
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEAN
$7950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Subaru Forester