$11,950+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Cpe Auto Trendline ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 21 SERVI
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Cpe Auto Trendline ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 21 SERVI
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
163,961KM
VIN 3VWJ07AT8FM630647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3869
- Mileage 163,961 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Cpe 1.8 TSI Trendline ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** !!!
The 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1.8 TSI Trendline is a fun, stylish, and fuel-efficient coupe that blends iconic retro-inspired design with modern turbocharged performance. It delivers a smooth and responsive drive thats perfect for both city commuting and highway cruising, making every trip enjoyable and easy.
With its comfortable interior, automatic transmission, and solid build quality, this Beetle offers a relaxed yet engaging driving experience. The Trendline trim keeps things practical while still providing good features and everyday usability. Efficient, distinctive, and fun to drive, this Beetle Coupe is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and unique vehicle that stands out on the road.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Heated Mirrors
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1.8 TSI Trendline is a fun, stylish, and fuel-efficient coupe that blends iconic retro-inspired design with modern turbocharged performance. It delivers a smooth and responsive drive thats perfect for both city commuting and highway cruising, making every trip enjoyable and easy.
With its comfortable interior, automatic transmission, and solid build quality, this Beetle offers a relaxed yet engaging driving experience. The Trendline trim keeps things practical while still providing good features and everyday usability. Efficient, distinctive, and fun to drive, this Beetle Coupe is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and unique vehicle that stands out on the road.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Heated Mirrors
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Volkswagen Beetle 2dr Cpe Auto Trendline ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 21 SERVI 163,961 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
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25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Volkswagen Beetle