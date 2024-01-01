$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL5H99GB509921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63361A
- Mileage 166,084 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 Sport 46,862 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Technology 207,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0 115,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2016 Honda Odyssey