Touring, Auto, A/C, Power Group, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, 7 Passengers, Leather, Loaded, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Tinted, Certified, Roof Rack, Side Steps, Fog lights, Push Starter, 2 Set of Keys, New Brakes all around, Perfect Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the Carfax history report:

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2016 Honda Pilot

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring,AWD,7 Passengers,Sun Roof,Leather,Navi,DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring,AWD,7 Passengers,Sun Roof,Leather,Navi,DVD

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H97GB503060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark-Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring, Auto, A/C, Power Group, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, 7 Passengers, Leather, Loaded, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Tinted, Certified, Roof Rack, Side Step's, Fog lights, Push Starter, 2 Set of Keys, New Brakes all around, Perfect Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the Carfax history report:

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Honda Pilot