Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire pkg included
- Well serviced

Here comes a desirable Kia Soul EX for a great price! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the peppy 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, heated cloth seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2016 Kia Soul

111,772 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

111,772KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire pkg included
- Well serviced


Here comes a desirable Kia Soul EX for a great price! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the peppy 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, heated cloth seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

