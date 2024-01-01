$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Lexus IS
300 AWD - F SPORT 2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
2016 Lexus IS
300 AWD - F SPORT 2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
116,593KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3926
- Mileage 116,593 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
