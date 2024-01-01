Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS

116,593 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD - F SPORT 2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD - F SPORT 2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11081867
  2. 11081867
  3. 11081867
  4. 11081867
  5. 11081867
  6. 11081867
  7. 11081867
  8. 11081867
  9. 11081867
  10. 11081867
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,593KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3926
  • Mileage 116,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! NIGHT VISION! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Lexus GS 350 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! NIGHT VISION! 170,561 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! 154,974 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Camry XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 71,858 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus IS