2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn Limited RamBox Diesel
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
90,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PM6GS261699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55250
- Mileage 90,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition on this no accident trade in. Heated and cooled seats. Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group. Anti−spin differential rear axle. 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine. Power sunroof. 20x9−inch polished forged aluminum wheels. RamBox Cargo Management System. Park−Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. Power 10−way memory driver & 6−way passenger seats.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
