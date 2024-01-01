Menu
Incredible condition on this no accident trade in. Heated and cooled seats. Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group. Anti−spin differential rear axle. 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine. Power sunroof. 20x9−inch polished forged aluminum wheels. RamBox Cargo Management System. Park−Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. Power 10−way memory driver & 6−way passenger seats.

2016 RAM 1500

90,502 KM

Details Description Features

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited RamBox Diesel

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited RamBox Diesel

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PM6GS261699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55250
  • Mileage 90,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition on this no accident trade in. Heated and cooled seats. Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group. Anti−spin differential rear axle. 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine. Power sunroof. 20x9−inch polished forged aluminum wheels. RamBox Cargo Management System. Park−Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. Power 10−way memory driver & 6−way passenger seats. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2016 RAM 1500