Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body>Incredible condition no accident trade in. One of the cleanest trades we have seen. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Trailer Tow Group IV. Heavy–duty engine cooling. Rear load–levelling suspension. 20x8–in polished aluminum whls w/Tech Grey pockets.</body></html>

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,853 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Tow Pkg / 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Tow Pkg / 1 Owner

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 11162407
  2. 11162407
  3. 11162407
  4. 11162407
  5. 11162407
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG1MC873598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade in. One of the cleanest trades we have seen. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Trailer Tow Group IV. Heavy–duty engine cooling. Rear load–levelling suspension. 20x8–in polished aluminum whls w/Tech Grey pockets.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve V6 AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve V6 AWD 113,885 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Nav / Safety Group for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Nav / Safety Group 39,897 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock Nav/Roof All Terrain Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock Nav/Roof All Terrain Pkg 71,620 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee