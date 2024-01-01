$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Tow Pkg / 1 Owner
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Tow Pkg / 1 Owner
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
41,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG1MC873598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade in. One of the cleanest trades we have seen. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Trailer Tow Group IV. Heavy–duty engine cooling. Rear load–levelling suspension. 20x8–in polished aluminum whls w/Tech Grey pockets.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
