All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

184,493 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

184,493KM
Used
VIN WVGJV7AX6GW551210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1137
  • Mileage 184,493 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

