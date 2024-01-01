$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,493KM
Used
VIN WVGJV7AX6GW551210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1137
- Mileage 184,493 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan