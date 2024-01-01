Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

184,493 KM

$12,995

$12,995 + tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$12,995

$12,995 + taxes & licensing

184,493KM
Used
VIN WVGJV7AX6GW551210

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1137
  • Mileage 184,493 KM

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan