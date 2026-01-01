$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Forte
EX 4dr Sdn Auto FWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~18 SERVI
2017 Kia Forte
EX 4dr Sdn Auto FWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~18 SERVI
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
106,300KM
VIN 3KPFL4A82HE006236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sdn AUTO FWD 2.0L 4cyl~**SAFETY CERTIFIED***18 Service Records ~~~
This 2017 Kia Forte EX is a stylish and dependable sedan that delivers an excellent balance of comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers a responsive and economical driving experience thats perfect for commuting or long road trips. The EX trim comes well-equipped with premium features including a sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, rearview camera, alloy wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. With its spacious interior, modern design, and proven reliability, this Kia Forte is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a practical, affordable, and well-equipped sedan. Carfax available, financing options available, and trades are welcome.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax Verified
* Front -Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2017 Kia Forte EX is a stylish and dependable sedan that delivers an excellent balance of comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers a responsive and economical driving experience thats perfect for commuting or long road trips. The EX trim comes well-equipped with premium features including a sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, rearview camera, alloy wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. With its spacious interior, modern design, and proven reliability, this Kia Forte is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a practical, affordable, and well-equipped sedan. Carfax available, financing options available, and trades are welcome.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax Verified
* Front -Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Kia Forte