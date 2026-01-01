$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Infiniti Q50
3.0t AUTO AWD 3.0L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~23 SERVI
2019 Infiniti Q50
3.0t AUTO AWD 3.0L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~23 SERVI
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,208KM
VIN JN1EV7ARXKM553721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4192
- Mileage 200,208 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0t AUTO AWD 3.0L 6cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED***23 SERVICE RECORDS~~~
This 2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0t is a refined luxury sport sedan that delivers strong performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Powered by a responsive 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive, it offers quick acceleration, sharp handling, and a comfortable ride. The Q50 features a stylish exterior, a well-appointed interior, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, premium audio, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and luxurious driving experience, this Infiniti Q50 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for performance and comfort in one complete package. Carfax available, financing options available, and trades are welcome.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* All-Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push start/stop
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Leather seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Sunroof
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0t is a refined luxury sport sedan that delivers strong performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Powered by a responsive 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive, it offers quick acceleration, sharp handling, and a comfortable ride. The Q50 features a stylish exterior, a well-appointed interior, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, premium audio, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and luxurious driving experience, this Infiniti Q50 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for performance and comfort in one complete package. Carfax available, financing options available, and trades are welcome.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* All-Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push start/stop
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* Leather seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Sunroof
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2019 Infiniti Q50