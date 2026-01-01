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2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn MAN AWD 2.0L 4cyl**AS-IS SPECIAL*** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> 2017 Subaru WRX 4-door sedan equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine and manual transmission. This sporty sedan delivers an exciting driving experience with sharp handling, strong performance, and Subarus well-known all-weather confidence. With its aggressive styling, practical 4-door design, and fun manual setup, this WRX is a great choice for anyone looking for a performance sedan that is both enjoyable to drive and practical for daily use. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Manual transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * ALL Wheel drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement******** <br/> Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/> $6950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Subaru WRX

221,263 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~

Watch This Vehicle
14462710

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
221,263KM
VIN JF1VA1A61H9829622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 4176
  • Mileage 221,263 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn MAN AWD 2.0L 4cyl**AS-IS SPECIAL***



2017 Subaru WRX 4-door sedan equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine and manual transmission. This sporty sedan delivers an exciting driving experience with sharp handling, strong performance, and Subarus well-known all-weather confidence. With its aggressive styling, practical 4-door design, and fun manual setup, this WRX is a great choice for anyone looking for a performance sedan that is both enjoyable to drive and practical for daily use.


Key Features:-
* Manual transmission
* Carfax verifed
* ALL Wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~ 221,263 KM $6,950 + tax & lic

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$6,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Subaru WRX