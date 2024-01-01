$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS 5-Door - NAV! BCAK-UP CAM! BSM! HTD SEATS!
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS 5-Door - NAV! BCAK-UP CAM! BSM! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
146,066KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3932
- Mileage 146,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6 speed manual
- Well optioned
Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sport hatchback with all the right features! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Mazda MAZDA3