2017 RAM 1500
ST EXPRESS 4X4 V8 Tow
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55258
- Mileage 79,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition on this extremely well serviced no accident trade in. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. Hands−free comm. with Bluetooth. 20x9−in chrome−clad aluminum wheels. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote USB port. Electronic Stability Control.
