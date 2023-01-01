Menu
Incredible condition on this extremely well serviced no accident trade in. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. Hands−free comm. with Bluetooth. 20x9−in chrome−clad aluminum wheels. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote USB port. Electronic Stability Control.

2017 RAM 1500

79,074 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST EXPRESS 4X4 V8 Tow

2017 RAM 1500

ST EXPRESS 4X4 V8 Tow

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8HS731077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55258
  • Mileage 79,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition on this extremely well serviced no accident trade in. 8−speed TorqueFlite automatic. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. Hands−free comm. with Bluetooth. 20x9−in chrome−clad aluminum wheels. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote USB port. Electronic Stability Control.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 RAM 1500