2017 Subaru Legacy

141,477 KM

Details

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Sport W/Eye Sight - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Sport W/Eye Sight - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

141,477KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552274
  Stock #: 3479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3479
  • Mileage 141,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights
- Factory remote start
- Rare trim model
- Well serviced


Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport with Eye Sight package! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$17,499 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

