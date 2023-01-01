$17,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Sport W/Eye Sight - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$17,499
- Listing ID: 9552274
- Stock #: 3479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights
- Factory remote start
- Rare trim model
- Well serviced
Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport with Eye Sight package! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$17,499 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
