$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WD Double Cab 143.5" 5.3L V8 4*4~AS--IS SPECIAL
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WD Double Cab 143.5" 5.3L V8 4*4~AS--IS SPECIAL
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,620KM
VIN 1GCVKNEC4JZ136564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4093
- Mileage 129,620 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Silverado 1500 Double cab 143.5\" 4X4 5.3L V8***AS-IS SPECIAL~~ NO ACCIDENTS~~
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab 4x4 is a accident-free pickup powered by the proven 5.3L V8 engine, delivering the strength, reliability, and performance you need for both work and everyday driving. Well maintained and equipped with a spacious Double Cab, this truck offers a comfortable ride, impressive towing capability, and confident four-wheel-drive performance in all conditions. With its clean history and dependable reputation, this Silverado is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a durable, versatile, and well-cared-for full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab 4x4 is a accident-free pickup powered by the proven 5.3L V8 engine, delivering the strength, reliability, and performance you need for both work and everyday driving. Well maintained and equipped with a spacious Double Cab, this truck offers a comfortable ride, impressive towing capability, and confident four-wheel-drive performance in all conditions. With its clean history and dependable reputation, this Silverado is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a durable, versatile, and well-cared-for full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WD Double Cab 143.5" 5.3L V8 4*4~AS--IS SPECIAL 129,620 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
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25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500