$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC 4500
16' CUBE VAN
Location
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10462314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Very well maintained lease return
