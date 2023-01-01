Menu
2018 GMC 4500

151,000 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2018 GMC 4500

2018 GMC 4500

16' CUBE VAN

2018 GMC 4500

16' CUBE VAN

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Very well maintained lease return

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

