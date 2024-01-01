$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
91,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C84LKA70440
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
