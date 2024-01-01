Menu
2020 Ford Transit

91,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C84LKA70440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-XXXX

519-741-9280

519-577-5617
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2020 Ford Transit