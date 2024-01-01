Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>ONLY 68,000 KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! <br /></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. </pre>

2018 Honda Civic

68,951 KM

Details Description Features

$22,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1706372683
  2. 1706372686
  3. 1706372686
  4. 1706372686
  5. 1706372686
  6. 1706372686
  7. 1706372686
  8. 1706372686
  9. 1706372685
  10. 1706372684
  11. 1706372684
  12. 1706372684
  13. 1706372685
  14. 1706372685
  15. 1706372685
  16. 1706372685
  17. 1706372685
  18. 1706372685
  19. 1706372685
  20. 1706372685
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22843
  • Mileage 68,951 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 68,000 KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 *HEATED SEATS* 43,164 KM $44,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP* 116,791 KM $34,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Touring AWD *SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Touring AWD *SUNROOF* 81,686 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic