2018 Lexus RX 350

<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident Free<br></span><span>- Well serviced</span><br><span>- Luxury package</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 Luxury package with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>$36,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 Lexus RX 350

88,454 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus RX 350

LUXURY AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SAFETY SENSE!

2018 Lexus RX 350

LUXURY AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SAFETY SENSE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,454KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3860
  • Mileage 88,454 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Well serviced
- Luxury package

Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 Luxury package with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$36,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Power folding side mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Lexus RX 350