$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
62,596KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3958
- Mileage 62,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a sporty Mazda CX-5 GT with all the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, back-up camera, heads up display, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Mazda CX-5