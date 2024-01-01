Menu
Low Kms, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, No Accident. Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Assist, AUX & USB Port, Heated Front Seats, Certified, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2018 Toyota Corolla

90,000 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Low Kms

2018 Toyota Corolla

Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Low Kms

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5JC991091

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Low Km's, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, No Accident. Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Assist, AUX & USB Port, Heated Front Seats, Certified, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Toyota Corolla