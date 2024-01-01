2018 Toyota Highlander

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced
- Well optioned

Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced for by its only owner since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder Hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$32,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced
- Well optioned


Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced for by its only owner since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder Hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-579-4995

