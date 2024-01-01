Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Single owner</span><br><span>- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense!</span><br></div><br /><div><br><span>Here comes a very desirable Toyota Prius Prime with all the right options! This economic hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br></div><br /><div><br><span>Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, electric motor providing approx. 40km of range, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!<br></span><span>$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 Toyota Prius

128,876 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

128,876KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3974
  • Mileage 128,876 KM

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

4 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

