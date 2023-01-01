$20,999+ tax & licensing
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - RS PKG! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
87,653KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3747
- Mileage 87,653 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident Free
- Car Play
Here comes a lovely Chevrolet Cruze LT with the RS package! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well kept, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Generously equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, rear parking sensors, upgraded alloys, spoiler, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
