2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>We are under construction, but open and committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>If you’ve been looking for a Pacifica that’s been properly cared for and doesn’t need anything, this is the one. Drives beautifully, extremely clean inside and out, and clearly owned by someone who maintained it with care.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The Touring L Plus package is one of the best trims Chrysler offered — loaded with comfort, convenience, and family-friendly features while still being stylish and easy to drive.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Key Features:<br>• Stow ‘N Go Seating – fold seats flat in seconds for huge cargo space<br>• Leather Interior<br>• Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>• Heated Steering Wheel<br>• Power Sliding Doors<br>• Power Liftgate<br>• Remote Start<br>• Large Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>• Backup Camera<br>• Bluetooth / USB Connectivity<br>• Tri-Zone Climate Control<br>• Power Driver Seat<br>• Alloy Wheels<br>• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start<br>• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>• Cruise Control<br>• Excellent on fuel for a full-size family vehicle</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This Pacifica is the perfect mix of family practicality, comfort, and reliability. Whether you need space for kids, road trips, sports gear, work equipment, or everyday driving, the Stow ‘N Go system makes this van unbelievably versatile.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>What really sets this one apart:<br> Clean CarFax with No Accident History<br> Very Low KM for the Year<br> Interior is exceptionally clean<br> Drives smooth and tight<br> Well maintained and cared for<br> Ready to go — no disappointments</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>These Pacificas are hard to find in this condition with a clean history and under 100k KM. First serious buyer who sees it will appreciate the value.</p><p>Priced to sell.<br>Message to book a viewing/test drive before it’s gone.</p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

99,991 KM

Details Description Features

$24,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l

Watch This Vehicle
14139187

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14139187
  2. 14139187
  3. 14139187
  4. 14139187
  5. 14139187
  6. 14139187
  7. 14139187
  8. 14139187
  9. 14139187
  10. 14139187
  11. 14139187
  12. 14139187
  13. 14139187
  14. 14139187
  15. 14139187
  16. 14139187
  17. 14139187
  18. 14139187
  19. 14139187
  20. 14139187
  21. 14139187
  22. 14139187
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
99,991KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG4KR617243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,991 KM

Vehicle Description

We are under construction, but open and committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  

If you’ve been looking for a Pacifica that’s been properly cared for and doesn’t need anything, this is the one. Drives beautifully, extremely clean inside and out, and clearly owned by someone who maintained it with care.

The Touring L Plus package is one of the best trims Chrysler offered — loaded with comfort, convenience, and family-friendly features while still being stylish and easy to drive.

Key Features:
• Stow ‘N Go Seating – fold seats flat in seconds for huge cargo space
• Leather Interior
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Sliding Doors
• Power Liftgate
• Remote Start
• Large Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth / USB Connectivity
• Tri-Zone Climate Control
• Power Driver Seat
• Alloy Wheels
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Cruise Control
• Excellent on fuel for a full-size family vehicle

This Pacifica is the perfect mix of family practicality, comfort, and reliability. Whether you need space for kids, road trips, sports gear, work equipment, or everyday driving, the Stow ‘N Go system makes this van unbelievably versatile.

What really sets this one apart:
Clean CarFax with No Accident History
Very Low KM for the Year
Interior is exceptionally clean
Drives smooth and tight
Well maintained and cared for
Ready to go — no disappointments

These Pacificas are hard to find in this condition with a clean history and under 100k KM. First serious buyer who sees it will appreciate the value.

Priced to sell.
Message to book a viewing/test drive before it’s gone.

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l 99,991 KM $24,795 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 151,663 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Select for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Lincoln MKX Select 111,685 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Chrysler Pacifica