$24,795+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus l Clean CarFax | StowNGo | Loaded l
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$24,795
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 99,991 KM
Vehicle Description
We are under construction, but open and committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.
If you’ve been looking for a Pacifica that’s been properly cared for and doesn’t need anything, this is the one. Drives beautifully, extremely clean inside and out, and clearly owned by someone who maintained it with care.
The Touring L Plus package is one of the best trims Chrysler offered — loaded with comfort, convenience, and family-friendly features while still being stylish and easy to drive.
Key Features:
• Stow ‘N Go Seating – fold seats flat in seconds for huge cargo space
• Leather Interior
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Sliding Doors
• Power Liftgate
• Remote Start
• Large Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth / USB Connectivity
• Tri-Zone Climate Control
• Power Driver Seat
• Alloy Wheels
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Cruise Control
• Excellent on fuel for a full-size family vehicle
This Pacifica is the perfect mix of family practicality, comfort, and reliability. Whether you need space for kids, road trips, sports gear, work equipment, or everyday driving, the Stow ‘N Go system makes this van unbelievably versatile.
What really sets this one apart:
Clean CarFax with No Accident History
Very Low KM for the Year
Interior is exceptionally clean
Drives smooth and tight
Well maintained and cared for
Ready to go — no disappointments
These Pacificas are hard to find in this condition with a clean history and under 100k KM. First serious buyer who sees it will appreciate the value.
Priced to sell.
Message to book a viewing/test drive before it’s gone.
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
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519-829-5628