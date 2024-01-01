Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360

Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge SEL with all the right options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/, Bluetooth, remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2019 Ford Edge

133,121 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,121KM

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4069
  • Mileage 133,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360

Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge SEL with all the right options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/, Bluetooth, remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Ford Edge