2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trail HAWK,4X4,Leather,Fog Lights, Alloys,Tinted
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9560128
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD475604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, 4X4, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, 2 Set of Key's, Heates Staring Wheel & front Seat's, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Certified, None Smoker, No Rust, Ontario Car, Good Driving Condition, Fresh Oil change, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
