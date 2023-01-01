Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trail HAWK,4X4,Leather,Fog Lights, Alloys,Tinted

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trail HAWK,4X4,Leather,Fog Lights, Alloys,Tinted

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560128
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD475604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, 4X4, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, 2 Set of Key's, Heates Staring Wheel & front Seat's, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Certified, None Smoker, No Rust, Ontario Car, Good Driving Condition, Fresh Oil change, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax please:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 68,000 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX,...
 168,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry LE...
 190,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory