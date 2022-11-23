Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

50,930 KM

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

E 53 Other

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

E 53 Other

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 9390424
  2. 9390424
  3. 9390424
  4. 9390424
  5. 9390424
  6. 9390424
  7. 9390424
  8. 9390424
  9. 9390424
Contact Seller

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,930KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390424
  • Stock #: P22076
  • VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF087977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P22076
  • Mileage 50,930 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2020 Kia Sedona LX+
 86,650 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 164,288 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 78,527 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory