Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2022060017 as of 07/30/2022. Has an active recall with code # 2023020001 as of 04/28/2023.

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

86,079 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11113507
  2. 11113507
  3. 11113507
  4. 11113507
  5. 11113507
  6. 11113507
  7. 11113507
  8. 11113507
  9. 11113507
  10. 11113507
  11. 11113507
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,079KM
Used
VIN WDD3F4HB9LJ164067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2022060017 as of 07/30/2022. Has an active recall with code # 2023020001 as of 04/28/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Front Memory Seats
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control 111,378 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor 1,500 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 71,043 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG