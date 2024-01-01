Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

74,241 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

74,241 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,241KM
Used
VIN WDD3G4FB6KW011261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Driver Memory Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Auto Stop Start
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Full Digital Cluster Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG