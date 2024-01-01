Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>TOMMY GATE HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK! BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2019 RAM 1500

70,456 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1704222593
  2. 1704222593
  3. 1704222593
  4. 1704222593
  5. 1704222588
  6. 1704222589
  7. 1704222589
  8. 1704222589
  9. 1704222589
  10. 1704222590
  11. 1704222590
  12. 1704222590
  13. 1704222590
  14. 1704222590
  15. 1704222591
  16. 1704222591
  17. 1704222591
  18. 1704222591
  19. 1704222592
  20. 1704222592
  21. 1704222592
  22. 1704222592
  23. 1704222592
  24. 1704222592
  25. 1704222593
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,456 KM

Vehicle Description

"TOMMY GATE" HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK! BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* 67,129 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* 70,456 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL *HEATED SEATS* 35,201 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500