2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,036 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion - R LINE! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion - R LINE! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,036KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Digital dash


Incoming is a very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender sound system, upgraded R-Line alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

