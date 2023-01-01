$29,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4Motion - R LINE! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
81,036KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,036 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Digital dash
Incoming is a very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender sound system, upgraded R-Line alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
