Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Up to 5 Model Years Old With Max 20,000km Average Per Year Under $5,000 in Carfax Claims Full Vehicle Polish, Major Dents, Dings and Scratches Removed 3-Day Exchange* Provincial Safety Inspection Sheet 90-Day Sirius XM Trial* Tires at 6mm or More Brakes at 6mm or More 60-Day Warranty on Electronics 90-Day Warranty on Safety Related Items 20,000 Ford Pass Points* Free Delivery Within 50km 2 Keys Resolvable Recalls Completed

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11307050
  2. 11307050
39,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ0LUC59272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 4D Sport Utility 2.5L iVCT eCVT AWD 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD, 10 Speakers, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Premium Package 2.0, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt, Wireless Charging Pad.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Up to 5 Model Years Old With Max 20,000km Average Per Year
Under $5,000 in Carfax Claims
Full Vehicle Polish, Major Dents, Dings and Scratches Removed
3-Day Exchange*
Provincial Safety Inspection Sheet
90-Day Sirius XM Trial*
Tires at 6mm or More
Brakes at 6mm or More
60-Day Warranty on Electronics
90-Day Warranty on Safety Related Items
20,000 Ford Pass Points*
Free Delivery Within 50km
2 Keys
Resolvable Recalls Completed

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000

