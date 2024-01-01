$41,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Nav / Safety Group
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$41,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55307
- Mileage 39,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible no accident off lease vehicle. Cold weather group. Safety group. 8.4 inch touchscreen with premium audio. GPS navigation. heated front seats. LED group. Apple CarPlay and Androind Auto. Alpine premium audio. Rear park assist system. Heated steering wheel. Blind spot detection. Cross path detection. Remote start system.
