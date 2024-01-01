Menu
Account
Sign In
Incredible no accident off lease vehicle. Cold weather group. Safety group. 8.4 inch touchscreen with premium audio. GPS navigation. heated front seats. LED group. Apple CarPlay and Androind Auto. Alpine premium audio. Rear park assist system. Heated steering wheel. Blind spot detection. Cross path detection. Remote start system. 

2020 Jeep Wrangler

39,897 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Nav / Safety Group

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Nav / Safety Group

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 11134420
  2. 11134420
  3. 11134420
  4. 11134420
  5. 11134420
  6. 11134420
  7. 11134420
  8. 11134420
  9. 11134420
  10. 11134420
  11. 11134420
  12. 11134420
  13. 11134420
  14. 11134420
  15. 11134420
  16. 11134420
  17. 11134420
  18. 11134420
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXENXLW293792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55307
  • Mileage 39,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible no accident off lease vehicle. Cold weather group. Safety group. 8.4 inch touchscreen with premium audio. GPS navigation. heated front seats. LED group. Apple CarPlay and Androind Auto. Alpine premium audio. Rear park assist system. Heated steering wheel. Blind spot detection. Cross path detection. Remote start system. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew 61,573 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler 300 S Pano Roof / Navigation for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chrysler 300 S Pano Roof / Navigation 117,495 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Pano Tow Pkg Nav for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Pano Tow Pkg Nav 13,750 KM $48,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler