Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</pre>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,839 KM

Details Description Features

$33,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1706547474
  2. 1706547474
  3. 1706547474
  4. 1706547474
  5. 1706547475
  6. 1706547474
  7. 1706547474
  8. 1706547474
  9. 1706547475
  10. 1706547473
  11. 1706547473
  12. 1706547474
  13. 1706547474
  14. 1706547474
  15. 1706547473
  16. 1706547473
  17. 1706547476
  18. 1706547474
  19. 1706547476
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22901
  • Mileage 37,839 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 33,140 KM $33,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 *HEATED SEATS* 43,164 KM $44,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP* 116,791 KM $34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500