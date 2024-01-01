$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYAEFXMZ293713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55303
- Mileage 61,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident vehicle. Z71 package. Crew cab 4x4. Tow package and trailer brake controller. Back up camera. 5.3 L V8.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
