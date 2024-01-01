Menu
Incredible condition no accident vehicle. Z71 package. Crew cab 4x4. Tow package and trailer brake controller. Back up camera. 5.3 L V8.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

61,573 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck WT Z71 / Tow / Crew

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYAEFXMZ293713

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55303
  • Mileage 61,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident vehicle. Z71 package. Crew cab 4x4. Tow package and trailer brake controller. Back up camera. 5.3 L V8.

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-XXXX

519-893-1501

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500