2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 4D Sedan I4 IVT FWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Up to 5 Model Years Old With Max 20,000km Average Per Year Under $5,000 in Carfax Claims Full Vehicle Polish, Major Dents, Dings and Scratches Removed 3-Day Exchange* Provincial Safety Inspection Sheet 90-Day Sirius XM Trial* Tires at 6mm or More Brakes at 6mm or More 60-Day Warranty on Electronics 90-Day Warranty on Safety Related Items 20,000 Ford Pass Points* Free Delivery Within 50km 2 Keys Resolvable Recalls Completed

2021 Hyundai Elantra

49,982 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG4MU170974

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24F3820A
  • Mileage 49,982 KM

Electric Shadow 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 4D Sedan I4 IVT FWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Up to 5 Model Years Old With Max 20,000km Average Per Year
Under $5,000 in Carfax Claims
Full Vehicle Polish, Major Dents, Dings and Scratches Removed
3-Day Exchange*
Provincial Safety Inspection Sheet
90-Day Sirius XM Trial*
Tires at 6mm or More
Brakes at 6mm or More
60-Day Warranty on Electronics
90-Day Warranty on Safety Related Items
20,000 Ford Pass Points*
Free Delivery Within 50km
2 Keys
Resolvable Recalls Completed

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2021 Hyundai Elantra