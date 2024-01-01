Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

75,446 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11118517
  2. 11118517
  3. 11118517
  4. 11118517
  5. 11118517
  6. 11118517
  7. 11118517
  8. 11118517
  9. 11118517
  10. 11118517
  11. 11118517
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4MH313119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4729J
  • Mileage 75,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line 35,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited 189,449 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 2 SETS OF TIRES | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 2 SETS OF TIRES | 39,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe