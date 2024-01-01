Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

40,462 KM

$37,983

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$37,983

+ taxes & licensing

40,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7MS536179

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 63243A
  • Mileage 40,462 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

