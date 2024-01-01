Menu
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Bx WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

136,255 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

136,255KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KTXLG311357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

