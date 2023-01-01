Menu
2022 RAM 1500

15,152 KM

Details Description Features

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Level 12" Screen

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Level 12" Screen

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075542
  • Stock #: 55096
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT5NN437347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible like new condition. No accidents and extremely well looked after former daily rental that has very low miliage. CarPlay and Android Auto. Power running boards. Tow package.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

