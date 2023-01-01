$71,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Level 12" Screen
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
15,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10075542
- Stock #: 55096
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT5NN437347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible like new condition. No accidents and extremely well looked after former daily rental that has very low miliage. CarPlay and Android Auto. Power running boards. Tow package.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4