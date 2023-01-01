$CALL+ tax & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
2023 Chevrolet Express
RENT TO LEASE
Location
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1GCWGAFP8P1198525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
