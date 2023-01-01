2023 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10334373

10334373 VIN: 1GCWGAFP8P1198525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

