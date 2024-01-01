$51,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 155"
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7BFP1P1196721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Email Jamieson Surplus Centre
Call Dealer
519-741-XXXX(click to show)
519-741-9280
Alternate Numbers519-577-5617
