Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

21,000 KM

Details Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7BFP1P1196721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

Used 2021 GMC Savana for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana 44,500 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC 4500 16' CUBE VAN for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 GMC 4500 16' CUBE VAN 151,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express RENT TO LEASE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express RENT TO LEASE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van