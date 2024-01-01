Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

10,000 KM

Details Features

$51,957

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11094533
  2. 11094533
  3. 11094533
  4. 11094533
  5. 11094533
  6. 11094533
  7. 11094533
  8. 11094533
  9. 11094533
  10. 11094533
  11. 11094533
  12. 11094533
  13. 11094533
  14. 11094533
  15. 11094533
  16. 11094533
  17. 11094533
  18. 11094533
  19. 11094533
  20. 11094533
  21. 11094533
  22. 11094533
  23. 11094533
Contact Seller

$51,957

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL0PH613885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62890U
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 40,462 KM $37,983 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 10,000 KM $51,957 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 41,007 KM $28,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,957

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe