Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2023 Kia Sportage

15,809 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

Plug-In Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXDAH4P7065229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,809 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 2 Sets of tires, One Owner for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 2 Sets of tires, One Owner 157,536 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia EV6 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia EV6 8,661 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul EX+ Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, CPO! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Soul EX+ Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, CPO! 11,799 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage